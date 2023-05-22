Watch CBS News
North Richland Hills police K-9 Luka Dogcic receives donated ballistic vest

By Annie Gimbel

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas) - Private donors are making sure North Richland Hills police K-9 Luka Dogcic is protected from bad guys. 

North Richland Hills Police K-9, Luka Dogcic North Richland Hills Police Department

The Duke and Oliver Foundation and the Grubbs Family of Dealerships sponsored a new ballistic vest for him. They raised funds for the $1,500 vest through a social media campaign. 

Their efforts started after another K-9 named Breta retired two years ago. That's when the department began planning and budgeting for the future development of the K-9 program. A program like that can cost up to $20,000 upfront, according to the department. Also at that time, a private donor stepped forward and helped pay for K-9 Dogcic to join the department. 

Later that year, he was measured and the production of the custom vest was underway. 

Now, a year later, K-9, Luka Dogcic is ready to fight crime fully protected. 

