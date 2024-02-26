North Richland Hills City Council approves drone delivery service

More delivery drones are heading to North Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Drone deliveries from Walmart stores got approval from the North Richland Hills City Council Monday night.

The company Wing Drone Delivery runs the service. They are already in North Texas, with sites in Frisco and Little Elm.

The planning and zoning commission previously recommended a plan to build takeoff and landing pads for Wing delivery drones in the parking lots of two stores in the city.

The six-mile range of the drones could allow for flights into Colleyville, Keller, Watauga and Fort Worth. Representatives for Wing and Walmart did not specify exactly how wide of an area they plan to serve.

The stores chosen for the first flights are along Loop 820, just west of Rufe Snow Dr., and on North Tarrant Parkway between Davis Blvd. and Precinct Line Rd.