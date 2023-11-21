Norma's Cafe helping those in need on Thanksgiving

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – Having a delicious, warm Thanksgiving meal is something many people look forward to, but unfortunately for many in North Texas, it's a meal they can't afford.

At Norma's Cafe, they are doing what they can to make sure no matter your background or your financial means, you can have a Thanksgiving Day meal from the turkey to the sides, and to the pies.

The company continues their 'Feeding the Homeless' event and are expecting to serve over 6,000 meals this week.

The restaurant staff witnesses what's going on in the current economy with inflation and want to do what they can to help out.

"We opened our doors and give back where we can, also in addition to that, also with our guest that purchase meals, we gave back to the North Texas Food Bank and we're looking at 1,600 to 2,000 meals we'll be able to give back to the North Texas Food Bank, it's just a fabric of our business model and that we're proud to do it every year," said Kurt Metzger, VP of operations for Norma's Cafe.

On Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its original location in Oak Cliff (1123 W. Davis Street in Dallas), they will serve those less fortunate a Thanksgiving meal.

