NOAA: Earth just had the hottest June on record

'We don't usually have heat indexes this high,' MedStar says

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Earth has officially had its hottest June on record.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average global surface temperature in June was 1.89°F above average.

This June was 0.23° warmer than the previously recorded high, which was set in June 2020.

NOAA says this June also marked the 47th-consecutive June and the 532nd-consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

According to NCEI's Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2023 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record and a 97% chance it will rank among the top five.

While temperatures hit record highs, sea ice coverage hit a record low.

NOAA says this was a result of the record-low sea ice in the Antarctic that occurred for the second consecutive month. Earth's global sea ice extent this June was 330,000 square miles less than the previous record low from June 2019.