Nice winter weekend ahead before cold front moves in

NORTH TEXAS - After a nice winter weekend, rain returns on Monday and a very cold wind comes in behind that.

Most areas got between ¼" to ½" of rain overnight Thursday.

Clouds were slow to clear, but it turned out to be in the mid-50s briefly Friday afternoon. Another weak front moves over us Friday night. If you are in the eastern counties there might be some brief light rain and a thick fog overnight and Saturday morning.

For the most part, however, nice winter weather for our first weekend of 2024.

Rain closes in quickly on Sunday night. It appears we'll have a wet commute Monday morning.

Most of Monday looks to have rain along with a few storms. Nothing severe, but some areas should get some decent rain amounts, close to 1". Once the storm moves to our east, a powerful northwest wind takes hold of us. Temperatures will quickly drop, and we'll be near freezing by Tuesday morning with winds gusting up to 40mph. Wind chills will be in the teens in some areas.

We've enjoyed a mild winter so far. Just compare it with last winter by this date. DFW has only had two nights at freezing and the coldest temperature has been 31°.

This is going to change soon. We have some Arctic air headed into the heart of the United States just as we get into the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend. We are expecting our first hard freeze across the metroplex. It appears this colder air will be with us for most of the second half of January.

Here is your 7-Day forecast. That is going to be a windy rain on Monday!