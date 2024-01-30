Nice, spring-like temps before weekend rain

NORTH TEXAS - What a great day across North Texas with a cool start and fantastic afternoon. We reached a high of 77° at DFW today which is nearly 20° above average.

The mild weather continues through the midweek with Wednesday and Thursday having highs in the lower to mid-70s again.

A return of rain is on the way Friday into Saturday so soak up these nice days ahead.

The ridge of high pressure shifts east and our rain coverage increases through the day Friday and at times could be heavy. I don't anticipate severe weather, but we could see some minor flooding mainly east of the 35 corridor.

Sunday is your better weekend day but the cold front drops our temps into the lower 60s with morning temps in the mid to low 40s. Winds will be gusty both Sunday and Monday so the morning temps will feel more like the 40s thanks to winds near 15-25 mph.