New video shows child dodging drive-by shooting in Fort Worth apartment

By Johannah Grenaway

FORT WORTH — A young boy is seen scrambling to safety in new camera footage during a drive-by shooting on Las Vegas Trail. 

The video shows the boy sitting on a couch when loud popping sounds echo through the room and debris can be seen in the air. The boy screams, looking out of the window while ducking down to avoid the barrage of shots coming from outside. As soon as the shooting stops, the little boy runs down the hall to get help. 

The boy was not injured in the shooting, but there is at least one bullet hole inside of the apartment. His mother says they no longer feel safe in the apartment, after living there for several years.  

Video from outside the apartment shows a group of people and children standing around. They can be seen scrambling and running to get inside as cars pass by and shots are fired toward them.

Last week, CBS News Texas followed up on the shooting, during which six people were injured, including children. Five victims were sent to the hospital. Dontee Kinney's 3-year-old daughter, Michelle Kinney, is the youngest victim. She's still recovering at Cook Children's Hospital after she and her 6-year-old brother, Ka'Vion Kinney, were both shot.

Investigators identified a vehicle of interest, but say they believe the shooting was gang-related.

