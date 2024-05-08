North Texas father pleads for answers after children shot during drive-by

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth father is pleading for answers after his 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were both hurt in a drive-by shooting on May 1.

Police continue to follow leads and search for the shooter who opened fire on a group of women and children outside their apartment at the Miramar Apartment Complex on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail in West Fort Worth.

Dontee Kinney's 3-year-old daughter, Michelle Kinney, is still recovering at Cook Children's Hospital after she and her 6-year-old brother, Ka'Vion Kinney, were both shot.

"So much pain and so much anger behind what I really feel right now," Dontee Kinney told CBS News Texas, "If I could've been there to take every shot they took I'd be fine with that."

Me'Chelle and Ka'Vion's mother said she lived at the apartments where the shooting happened. She was talking to her neighbor and her two kids were eating pizza and playing outside when the shooter drove up and opened fire, injuring four children and two adults.

"What was the motive? The reason behind it? Why wouldn't you back off when there's nothing outside but women and kids?" Dontee Kinney asked.

The bullet punctured Me'Chelle's liver and main artery and she lost one of her kidneys. Dontee Kinney says she has had to have four surgeries so far but thankfully is stable and recovering. Ka'Vion was shot in the leg, which broke his femur bone but was released from the hospital on Friday.

"I'm not used to seeing my kids like this. My kids are always joyful. They're always happy," Dontee Kinney explained.

Now a week later, little Me'Chelle is still fighting to heal. Ka'vion is hoping to heal in time to play basketball in the fall, and Dontee Kinney is praying for answers.

"We just keep praying my daughter keeps on healing. My son always wanted to be the athlete ... This is not okay. I'm not okay," Dontee Kinney said.

Fort Worth police are still looking for the shooting suspect and do not know a motive, but say they have a description of the suspect's car. In the meantime, investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident.