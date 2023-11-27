Watch CBS News
New report names Fort Worth in top 50 best places to travel in 2024

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – If you're already thinking of your next trip, think closer to home!

A new report from Travel + Leisure has named Fort Worth as one of the 50 best places to travel in 2024 – it's listed under 'big-city thrills,' along with Bangkok, Istanbul and Cleveland.

The city received high marks for its upscale hotels – like the newly open Crescent Hotel – and wild west-inspired attractions, including the Stockyards and National Cowgirl Museum.

Just last year, Fort Worth brought in $3 billion in tourism revenue.

Fort Worth was one of just a few U.S. cities to make the cut. It's in good company with places like Paris, Germany and Las Vegas.

