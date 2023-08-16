Nearly 40 deaths being investigated as heat-related in Dallas County, ME says

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Nearly 40 deaths in Dallas County this summer are being investigated as heat-related, according to the medical examiner.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed three heat-related deaths—including one child—that occurred over the last three months. However, 36 other suspected cases remain under investigation.

Health officials say it can take months to determine if hyperthermia resulted in a person's death, which is why Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said confirmed cases are just now being reported.

Another concerning number to report? One-thousand-and-thirty—the amount of people in Dallas County who have been treated for heat-related illnesses from May through this week.

"Bottom line, it's hot and people need to do everything they can to stay cool, stay well-hydrated," Dr. Huang said.

