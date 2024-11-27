Watch CBS News
Local News

Near-record heat expected in North Texas before cold front arrives

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Pleasant travel weather for North Texas before cold front arrives
Pleasant travel weather for North Texas before cold front arrives 02:41

This morning, a warm front moved north through North Texas, resulting in temperatures nearly 25 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning.

thumbnail-image005-4.png

Headed into Friday afternoon, strong southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will drive high temperatures well above the late November averages. Record heat is possible today, with a forecast high of 80 and a potential record high of 82 degrees.

However, the strong cold front moving into North Texas this afternoon will keep some spots in the upper 60s to low 70s. Late this afternoon, the cold front will drop temps back to below average, making for a cool, cloudy and breezy Thanksgiving.

thumbnail-image009-1.png

Friday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for a widespread freeze. While forecast models have trended slightly warmer for some locations, a widespread freeze is still anticipated across North Texas. Residents should prepare for possible freeze watches or warnings, especially with early morning shopping plans.

thumbnail-image011-2.png

As November wraps up and December begins, expect seasonally cool temperatures and prepare for rain returning to the forecast next Tuesday.

thumbnail-image012-1.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.