Near-record heat expected in North Texas before cold front arrives

This morning, a warm front moved north through North Texas, resulting in temperatures nearly 25 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning.

Headed into Friday afternoon, strong southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will drive high temperatures well above the late November averages. Record heat is possible today, with a forecast high of 80 and a potential record high of 82 degrees.

However, the strong cold front moving into North Texas this afternoon will keep some spots in the upper 60s to low 70s. Late this afternoon, the cold front will drop temps back to below average, making for a cool, cloudy and breezy Thanksgiving.

Friday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for a widespread freeze. While forecast models have trended slightly warmer for some locations, a widespread freeze is still anticipated across North Texas. Residents should prepare for possible freeze watches or warnings, especially with early morning shopping plans.

As November wraps up and December begins, expect seasonally cool temperatures and prepare for rain returning to the forecast next Tuesday.