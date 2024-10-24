Near-record heat continues in North Texas, cold front expected next week

Cooler temperatures return to North Texas over the weekend

A mild morning set the stage for another hot and sunny day across North Texas.

Temperatures will warm 15 degrees above average Thursday and Friday, prompting First Alerts for near-record heat.

The high-resolution GRAF forecast model is forecasting 90 to 92 degress across NTX, with the record set at 90 degrees in 2003.

Another scorching day is expected on Friday, with forecasts mirroring today's heat. The record high for Friday is 89 degrees, set in 1992. While a new record may not be set, a tie is likely.

An upper high-pressure system over the Southwest U.S. keeps NTX in this warm pattern. A dry front is expected to slide through late Friday into Saturday, but don't count on a significant cool down.

Current conditions show that average highs for this time of year are around 74 to 75 degrees, but temperatures will remain above average for the next week.

A more substantial cold front is projected for Wednesday into Thursday, bringing much-needed rain.

Recent drought monitor updates indicate that more areas of NTX are now classified as abnormally dry, with moderate drought conditions expanding in the Metroplex.

With low humidity levels and warmer-than-average temperatures in the week ahead, the fire threat continues into next week.

Looking ahead, be prepared for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches NTX. The timing has slowed slightly, which may mean warmer temperatures for Halloween. However, there is still a chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast as the front moves through.

The 10-day forecast indicates that while the cold front won't lead to a dramatic temperature drop, above-average highs will last at least until the weekend after Halloween.