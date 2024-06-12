NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

Remembering NBA and Lakers legend, Jerry West Remembering NBA and Lakers legend, Jerry West 15:59

Jerry West, the Hall of Fame player and executive who was the inspiration for the NBA logo, has died at age 86.

West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an executive for the Clippers.

The Clippers released a statement saying, "Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Jerry West at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. / Getty Images

Jerry West was selected to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in his career. He first went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and then for a second time as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. West will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

Basketball player (and later NBA executive) Jerry West poses in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and holds a basketball in his hands, 1960s. Getty Images

West was a general manager for eight NBA championship teams in his career, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped build the "Showtime" dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement paying tribute to West as "a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years."

"He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname 'Mr. Clutch,'" Silver's statement continued.

"Jerry's four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA — a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence."

