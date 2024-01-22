Navy SEAL from North Texas killed in Yemen incident, Navy says

TEXAS-The search and rescue efforts to find two Navy Special Ops members end in tragedy. The toll of the death felt in Texas as one of the dead is Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram.

According to Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs, Ingram and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers went missing after an assignment to a West-Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Unit.

A news release confirms the two were reported missing at sea during a nighttime seizure. Navy officials said the vessel was transporting advanced lethal material from Iran to replenish supplies to Houthi forces in Yemen.

Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram (left) and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers (right). U.S. Navy

Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, extended condolence to the families of Ingram and Chamber, whose combined enlistment years were 15.

"Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," said Chaney. "This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation."

CBS Texas News searches found family roots for Ingram in North Texas.

In a statement from Forth Worth area's Northwest Independent School District, Executive Director of Communications Anthony Tosie confirmed Ingram as a former student of the district. Ingram is referred to as "Gage" in both new releases.

"The family is still processing the news and has requested privacy at this time. Out of respect for their request, we won't be providing any information until they are ready other than confirming Gage attended Northwest ISD schools,"Tosie said.

According to the Navy's news release, Ingram enlisted on September 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, in November 2019.

He served with the West Coast-based SEAL units after graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

As for Chambers, his enlistment started on May 17, 2012. The Navy said he graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, in July 2012.

Chambers served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat "C," three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.