National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Irving

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through part of Irving during Thursday's storms.

The NWS tweeted that a survey team assessing the damage in the city determined that a tornado with a preliminary EF-1 rating occurred on March 16. Its max speeds are estimated to be between 105 and 110 mph.

10:55 AM Update: Our damage survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in the city of Irving. Preliminary rating is an EF-1 with max winds up to 105-110 mph. — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 17, 2023

The NWS said that more surveys are expected throughout the day.