National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Irving

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

7 Irving families displaced after Thursday's storm leaves home damage
IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through part of Irving during Thursday's storms.

The NWS tweeted that a survey team assessing the damage in the city determined that a tornado with a preliminary EF-1 rating occurred on March 16. Its max speeds are estimated to be between 105 and 110 mph.

The NWS said that more surveys are expected throughout the day.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM

