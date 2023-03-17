National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Irving
IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through part of Irving during Thursday's storms.
The NWS tweeted that a survey team assessing the damage in the city determined that a tornado with a preliminary EF-1 rating occurred on March 16. Its max speeds are estimated to be between 105 and 110 mph.
The NWS said that more surveys are expected throughout the day.
