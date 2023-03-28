Police "strongly believe" Nashville school shooter had other targets, including a local mall

Police chief on Nashville school shooting Police chief on Nashville school shooting and latest on investigation 06:22

The shooter who opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults on Monday, may have had other targets, including a local mall, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on "CBS Mornings."

"We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville," Drake said. "And that just did not happen."

Police have identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old from Nashville, who officials said was armed with at least two assault-style weapons and a handgun.

Drake said a search of the shooter's home turned up two additional weapons, "and I believe some more maps pertaining to maybe some thinking about some other incidents."

Hale was fatally shot by police at The Covenant School in the city's affluent Green Hills neighborhood, authorities said. The shooter had attended the school, "and had some history there," Drake said.

"What detectives have said so far is there's possibly some resentment for having to go to that school," the police chief said.

Drake said authorities believe the shooting was "targeted and planned."

"We have a manifesto, we have a booklet, that shows the exactly what she had planned to do," Drake said. "We have maps that show the entry point into the school, the weapons that were going to be used, the clothing that she was gonna wear, and she had drawn it up, almost like a cartoon character. It was exactly what she had on during this incident."