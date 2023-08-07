Watch CBS News
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A murder suspect was fatally shot by authorities Monday.

According to the report, the man who was killed, Corey Wayne Thomas, was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for homicide.

The report did not include what led up to the shooting but did include that no officers or Task Force personnel were injured.

The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the incident.

The Marshals Service does not release the names of officers involved in shooting incidents until all investigations surrounding the incident are complete.  

No further information is currently available.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 2:17 PM

