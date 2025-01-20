1 person dead, 1 firefighter injured after house fire in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead, another is injured and a firefighter is in stable condition after crews battled an early Monday morning house fire in northeast Dallas, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters were called to a one-story home on Boedeker Street before 6 a.m. after 911 calls reported fire conditions inside the garage, in the back of the home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire was in its advanced stages and firefighters had to fight the fire from the outside. Before pulling out of the home, firefighters removed two residents. They received medical attention before being taken to local hospitals in critical condition. One person died from their injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after suffering a lower leg injury while working to put out the fire. As of 11:45 a.m., the firefighter was in stable condition and Dallas Fire-Rescue said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said three other residents from an adjoining duplex were not injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.