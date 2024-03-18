7 injured, 2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in west Texas

VERNON – Seven people were injured and two have died after a multi-vehicle crash in west Texas over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened Saturday just after 6 p.m. in Vernon. DPS says the roads were wet from the rain.

The driver of a Honda Odyssey was traveling southwest on US-70 when they swerved in the curved section of the road, losing control.

The car went over a cable barrier and through a grassy median, then moved into the opposite lane, hitting a GMC Yukon head-on.

A Honda Pilot attempted to avoid the crash but could not, and hit the Yukon.

The driver of the Odyssey, 43-year-old Than Than Shwe, died at the scene due to injuries from the crash. A 14-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Yukon and three other passengers were injured and taken to a hospital. One of the passengers, a 9-year-old, died from her injuries. CBS News Texas' Amelia Mugavero confirmed the 9-year-old, Molly Mullens, was a third grader at Highland Park Elementary School.

Pink ribbons and a memorial has been set up for a Dallas family after they were involved in a serious crash in Vernon, TX over the weekend. @HPISDHR confirms 3rd grader, Molly Mullens, died in the crash. Other reports indicate the mother, father, and three other family members… pic.twitter.com/c7mar7wjy4 — Amelia Mugavero (@amugaverotv) March 18, 2024

The driver and another passenger of the Pilot were both injured and taken to a hospital.

Vernon is about 180 miles east of Lubbock and 50 miles west of Wichita Falls.

This story is developing.