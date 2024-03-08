Watch CBS News
Much cooler weekend, storm chances return late next week

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Cooler temperatures on the way
Cooler temperatures on the way 03:19

NORTH TEXAS - The storms did finally develop along the frontal boundary, shortly before 3 p.m. They've remained below severe limits, but storms south of I-20 have been capable of 40 mph winds and penny size hail.

These storms will continue moving east this evening. Most should be dry after 10 p.m., and we're expecting a dry but cooler weekend.

Get ready for a noticeable cooldown into Saturday. Along with gusty northwest winds, temps will be in the 30s and low 40s and wind chills will be in the low 30s for a lot of North Texas on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will rebound in the afternoon Sunday as southerly winds return.

The weather will become more unsettled towards the end of next week. Until then, we'll wait for the 70s and 80s to return by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Have a great weekend!    

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 6:24 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

