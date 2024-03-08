Much cooler weekend, storm chances return late next week

Cooler temperatures on the way

NORTH TEXAS - The storms did finally develop along the frontal boundary, shortly before 3 p.m. They've remained below severe limits, but storms south of I-20 have been capable of 40 mph winds and penny size hail.

These storms will continue moving east this evening. Most should be dry after 10 p.m., and we're expecting a dry but cooler weekend.

Get ready for a noticeable cooldown into Saturday. Along with gusty northwest winds, temps will be in the 30s and low 40s and wind chills will be in the low 30s for a lot of North Texas on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will rebound in the afternoon Sunday as southerly winds return.

The weather will become more unsettled towards the end of next week. Until then, we'll wait for the 70s and 80s to return by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Have a great weekend!