Mother pleads for justice after 5-year-old injured in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSNEwsTexas.com) - A walk home from school turned into a brush with death for a 5-year-old boy in Dallas.

He was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene. Now, the boy's mother is pleading for the public to help find that driver.

Outside of the neck brace you probably wouldn't guess that Christian Sullivan was in the hospital just a few days ago.

"It was just a scream that I'll never forget," said Rachel Kotzin, Christian's mother.

Kotzin describes the phone call she received after someone stuck the 5-year-old and then fled the scene leaving Christian bleeding and critically injured according to a Dallas Police report.

"I just wanna know how you as a human being could leave children like that," Kotzin said.

Christian is home from the hospital, but his mother is on a mission now to find the driver of the white sedan who's responsible.

"You left children under the age of 10 to fend for a 5-year-old," Kotzin said. "That in itself is wrong ... No matter what the reasons were, Christian deserves justice."

Christian's mother has taken to social media hoping someone will come forward with information about the driver.

Dallas Police have not released any suspect or vehicle description at this point in its investigation.