Mother of Garland murder victim wants second suspect caught, justice for son

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police found 21-year-old Arturo Peña shot to death in a car at Audubon Park in Garland on August 29.

Garland police identified 17-year-old Natalie Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez as the two suspects in Peña's murder.

"They wanted property that he had," said Lieutenant Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department. "Natalie agreed to meet Arturo at the park and Arturo thought he was just meeting Natalie, he didn't believe anybody else was going to be there. "

Maldonado says on Friday, September 1, Garland Police obtained warrants for Navarro and Martinez's arrest. That same day, Dallas police issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Navarro.

"Dallas was conducting their investigation, we were conducting ours, it just happened that the subject of their AMBER alert happened to be our suspect in our homicide," said Maldonado.

DPS troopers found Navarro in Webb County, which sits on the southern border.

"They saw she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for murder, at that point, she was taken into custody," said Maldonado.

Navarro was booked into the Dallas County jail Tuesday evening. She told police she doesn't know where Martinez is.

Wednesday CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach sat down with Arturo Peña's mother who told us through a translator:

"I'm very sad because they took a piece of my heart," said Magaly Villarreal, Peña's mother. "He was always laughing, smiling and that's how I want to remember him. He had a heart of gold and he was very loved."

While she's glad Navarro was found, she says she won't rest until Martinez is found, too.

"I have a little bit of peace, just a little bit because I need Yordy Martinez in jail too. I want the maximum sentence for them because they took my son's life away. They can't have a life anymore if he doesn't have a life," said Villarreal.

Garland Police say they're looking into the possibility that Martinez is now in Mexico.

They're asking anyone with information about Martinez or his whereabouts to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or click here.