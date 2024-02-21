Watch CBS News
Mother, 4-year-old child pedestrians killed in crash

By Steve Pickett

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - A mother and her little girl were killed Tuesday while walking along a North Dallas roadway.

The Dallas-Richardson line along Spring Valley Road just east of Coit is a section of north Dallas with a daily car count into the thousands.

Dozens of children and adults can crowd the sidewalks as they head to and from school.

Just before 4 p.m., 26-year-old Joselin Borjas Paogada- and her four-year-old daughter were apparently trying to cross Spring Valley near Esperanza.

Dallas Police report the driver of the black Dodge Challenger hit Paogada. Her little girl died at Children's Medical Center.

"I thought somebody crashed into another car. But no, our neighbor actually crashed into somebody," a 17-year-old witness who asked not to be identified said.

The driver never left the accident scene and told police what happened.

"And I first I thought it was just her mom, but I just saw a lot of people surrounding, like something, I didn't know what it was," said the witness." And so I came a little closer. I saw the little girl."

Police have not indicated any violation of law contributed to this tragedy, saying there is no marked pedestrian crosswalk where Poagada and her child tried to cross. 

Steve Pickett
Steve-Picket_cbsdfw.jpg

Steve is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 4:54 PM CST

