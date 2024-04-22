Mornings in North Texas get warmer, possible storms Friday and Saturday

NORTH TEXAS — It was the coldest April morning the metroplex will have this year with the low down at 46 degrees. The mornings will begin warming up starting tomorrow.

Over the next three days, brisk south winds are expected to bring the humidity back up. There are slight rain/storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. These chances start increasing Thursday night.

More heavy spring rain is in the forecast after the record rain at DFW and Love Field on Saturday (2.34" and 4.22"). It looks to arrive sometime between Friday and Saturday.

Both days are currently under a "slight" risk of severe weather.

Right now, it looks like the next best chance of big rain and storms arrives in the first half of the day on Friday. Another round is expected Saturday afternoon continuing into early Sunday.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to analyze the timing of these events to weigh the severe weather threat they bring to North Texas. More on this tomorrow on CBS News Texas.

We'll get into the "80s for Highs" trend by Wednesday. North Texas could stay in that temperature range (or warmer) for a while. No sign yet of a high of less than 80 into early May.

