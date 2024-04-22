Watch CBS News
Mornings in North Texas get warmer, possible storms Friday and Saturday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rain chances increase through the week
Rain chances increase through the week 02:58

NORTH TEXAS — It was the coldest April morning the metroplex will have this year with the low down at 46 degrees. The mornings will begin warming up starting tomorrow. 

042224-texaswx1.png
Over the next three days, brisk south winds are expected to bring the humidity back up. There are slight rain/storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. These chances start increasing Thursday night. 

042224-texaswx2.png
More heavy spring rain is in the forecast after the record rain at DFW and Love Field on Saturday (2.34" and 4.22"). It looks to arrive sometime between Friday and Saturday. 

042224-texaswx3.png
Both days are currently under a "slight" risk of severe weather. 

042224-texaswx4.png
042224-texaswx5.png
Right now, it looks like the next best chance of big rain and storms arrives in the first half of the day on Friday. Another round is expected Saturday afternoon continuing into early Sunday. 

042224-texaswx6.png
042224-texaswx7.png
The First Alert Weather Team continues to analyze the timing of these events to weigh the severe weather threat they bring to North Texas. More on this tomorrow on CBS News Texas.

We'll get into the "80s for Highs" trend by Wednesday. North Texas could stay in that temperature range (or warmer) for a while. No sign yet of a high of less than 80 into early May. 

042224-texaswx8.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 5:18 PM CDT

