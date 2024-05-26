Watch CBS News
Morning showers head east giving way to sunshine, feeling like the triple digits.

By Brittany Rainey

        Daily rain/storm chances next week

Last night one supercell, moved from Archer County across Montague, then a 100-mile journey all the way to northern Hunt county.

Several towns are waking up to damage this morning all along the storm's path.

The National Weather Service has teams headed out this morning to survey the damage.

This is what the supercell looked like on radar as it crossed over I-35 between Gainesville and Sanger.

Jeff Ray did an incredible job of 3 hours nonstop coverage to warn our community of tornado danger with the storm.

Another round of storms moved through early this morning with gusty winds and small hail.

Strong winds with gusts up to 65 mph are possible in our eastern counties where a High Wind Warning is in place until 9am.

A Wind Advisory is in place today for East Texas.

This afternoon will be much quieter with sunny skies and near record temperatures.

High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits, so please take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Memorial day will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s and lower humidity.

A great day for the pool, remember the sunblock and stay hydrated!

Also keep an eye on the sky in the late afternoon hours as a few storms are possible.

Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

Daily rain and storm chances will continue through the upcoming week.

Keep the rain gear handy and watch out for flooding, especially later in the week.

More rain on already saturated soil could lead to localized flooding. 

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

