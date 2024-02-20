Watch CBS News
Local News

More warm weather in store as we close February

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

More warm weather is in store as we close February
More warm weather is in store as we close February 02:04

NORTH TEXAS - Tuesday is the warmest day of winter and there are more days like this on the way in the week ahead.

What a day. The strong south winds, dry air and sunny skies pushed the temperature to the low 80s. It was the first time this year we hit 80° or warmer at DFW Airport.

thumbnail-image004.png

We started with an average low Tuesday morning but jumped almost 40° degrees to get to 81.

download.png

Just so you know, it isn't spring yet. While Meteorological Spring starts on March 1, we are still a good four weeks away from the Vernal Equinox.

download.png

More warm weather is in store for us as we close February. We are expecting above-normal temperatures the whole way.

download.png

There could be some fog briefly in our eastern counties on Wednesday. It won't stick around long thanks to the winds picking up.

download.png

Dry conditions will prevail. We finally get a warm and dry weekend but rain chances not showing up until next Tuesday. The chances look small.

download.png

  Get out and enjoy the weather! Here is your 7-day forecast!

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 5:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.