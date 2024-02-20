More warm weather in store as we close February

More warm weather is in store as we close February

NORTH TEXAS - Tuesday is the warmest day of winter and there are more days like this on the way in the week ahead.

What a day. The strong south winds, dry air and sunny skies pushed the temperature to the low 80s. It was the first time this year we hit 80° or warmer at DFW Airport.

We started with an average low Tuesday morning but jumped almost 40° degrees to get to 81.

Just so you know, it isn't spring yet. While Meteorological Spring starts on March 1, we are still a good four weeks away from the Vernal Equinox.

There could be some fog briefly in our eastern counties on Wednesday. It won't stick around long thanks to the winds picking up.

Dry conditions will prevail. We finally get a warm and dry weekend but rain chances not showing up until next Tuesday. The chances look small.

Get out and enjoy the weather! Here is your 7-day forecast!