More than 75,000 people hit the streets of downtown historic McKinney for Oktoberfest

MCKINNEY — Tens of thousands of people experienced a German-themed celebration in the heart of downtown McKinney this weekend for the city's Oktoberfest. Organizers are already planning to make it even better next year.

A record of more than 75,000 people came out for McKinney's Oktoberfest for a carnival, entertainment, and lots of German food and beer.

The sounds of German music on four stages and the sight of people having fun-filled the streets of downtown historic McKinney on Sunday for the city's annual event.

The three-day celebration included games, over 75 vendors, and pups decked out in German attire for the wiener dog races. It's expected to have a big economic impact on Collin County and bring in visitors from across North Texas.

Andrew Jones, cultural district director for McKinney Oktoberfest, said the celebration featured new activities this year for children.

"For kids, launched our kinder-corner this year, a safe play area for three and under. We always have a great carnival out. We have crafts and games," Jones said.

Organizers plan to make Oktoberfest even bigger next year with more free, fun family activities.