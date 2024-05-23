Watch CBS News
Molson Coors, Fort Worth Teamsters reach agreement on new contract

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTHAfter almost three months on the picket line, Molson Coors Teamsters in Fort Worth have agreed on a new contract.

Teamsters have been on strike in Fort Worth, calling for wage increases and better benefits after months of unsuccessful negotiations with their employer over a new three-year contract. They had been negotiating since November.

Their new contract secures wage increases, improves benefits and restores retiree health care, according to Teamsters. 

"Our members never gave up, they pushed back on this company until they got a fair contract that recognizes their contributions. Teamsters don't back down from a fight and we will always fight for what we deserve," said Jeff Padellaro, director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.   

In February, more than 400 members of Teamsters Local 997 walked off the job at the Molson Coors facility in Fort Worth to protest.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Molson Coors for comment.

