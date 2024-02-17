Workers go on strike at Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery

Workers go on strike at Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH - Production stopped at one of the country's largest breweries and its North Texas workers are on the picket lines.

More than 400 members of Teamsters Local 997 walked off the job at the Molson Coors facility in Fort Worth Saturday.

The union workers say they are striking for better wages and benefits after months of unsuccessful negotiations with their employer over a new three-year contract.

The teamsters released a statement via social media explaining their decision:

"They don't want to give us any sort of good raises, they want to take our health insurance," Jeff Pruitt, with Teamsters Local 997 said. "Yet they'll take $7 million for a Super Bowl ad and pay that no problem ... All we are asking for is our fair share. It's not even about being rewarded; it's something owed to us. We all work hard and need to take care of our families."

"While we respect the union's right to strike, we have strong contingency plans in place, and those plans are already well underway," Molson Coors' Chief Communications Officer, Adam Collins said. "We deliberately built up distributor inventories across the country in recent weeks, our five other U.S. breweries have extra capacity, and we are well-equipped to ensure that consumers will be able to buy their favorite Molson Coors products. At this point, the union has not responded to our last offer, which exceeds local market rates for similar unionized roles, but we remain committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to both our employees and to the Fort Worth Brewery."

The Fort Worth Brewery services the western region of the country with major Molson Coors products, everything from Coors Light to Topo Chico and Simply juices.