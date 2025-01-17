What's open and closed in North Texas on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed in the U.S. on the third Monday of January to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

This year, the federal holiday coincides with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, which will be moved indoors due to freezing temperatures expected on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.



Here's a list of businesses and services that will be open or closed in North Texas during MLK Day as the region experiences freezing temperatures and the potential for flurries or light snow.

North Texas schools

All schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area are closed.

DFW banks and government offices

All banks will be closed, while ATMs remain operational. All government services, city offices, animal services and police and fire department administrative offices will be closed.

Is H-E-B open on MLK Day?

Most major grocery stores, including Walmart, H-E-B, Costco, Target and Publix, will be open during their standard operating hours.

USPS offices in North Texas

Post offices across Dallas-Fort Worth will be closed, and there will be no residential or business deliveries. However, Priority Mail Express will operate as normal.

Are Amazon, UPS and FedEx shipping on MLK Day?

Amazon will not offer same-day delivery. UPS will be closed, but Express Critical® service is available. FedEx will operate with modified service, and their schedule can be found here.