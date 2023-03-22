Missing Wise County 19-year-old found dead along Decatur creek; 2 teens arrested

WISE COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Wise County 19-year-old's death, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Matthew Brown was reported missing by his family on March 6. He had last been seen the day before at his home in the Oliver Creek area.

Brown's family reported that he said he was "catching a ride" with a coworker to a Walmart in Denton. Officials said he did not return home that night nor the next morning.

After days of searching, local law enforcement identified two teenaged suspects who were with Brown before his disappearance.

On March 20, officers executed two search warrants at the suspects' homes—one in Aurora and one west of Decatur. Based on their findings, both teenagers were taken into custody and charged with murder.

One of the suspects has since been identified as 17-year-old Austin Acree. The other suspect is a juvenile and therefore can't be identified.

Following their arrests, investigators found Brown's body along the banks of Deep Creek—south of Decatur. A motive for his killing remains unknown at this time.