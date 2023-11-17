Missing 10-year-old Ian Aguilar believed to be OK and no longer with homicide suspect father

WILMER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A missing 10-year-old boy is believed to be OK and with family in Mexico just days after being kidnapped outside a home in Wilmer.

Ian Aguilar, 10 Texas Department of Public Safety

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ian Aguilar several hours after he'd been last seen Tuesday on the 20th block of Oakdale Street, which sits about 16 miles southeast of Dallas.

He is described as 4-feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Wilmer police, Ian was taken by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ 1194. On Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle was located in the Houston area, but neither Ian or Aguilar-Cano were found.

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38 Texas Department of Public Safety

The boy was initially thought to be in grave and immediate danger as Aguilar-Cano is the suspect in the homicide of Ian's mother. However, as of Friday, police have "reason to believe" he is OK and with a family member in Mexico.

Despite this, police have stated their investigation will continue until they have "absolute verification" Ian is not in danger.

"It would be our hope that Ian will be united with family members here, sooner than later, so that we can actually see him and know he is safe with family and in familiar surroundings," Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp said in a press release.

Aguilar-Cano is reportedly 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Those with information on the homicide investigation are asked to contact the Dallas County Public Information Office at sheriffmedia@dallascounty.org.