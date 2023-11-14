AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar out of Wilmer

WILMER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy out of Wilmer.

Ian Aguilar, 10 Texas Department of Public Safety

Ian Aguilar is described as 4-feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 20th block of Oakdale Street.

Police believe Ian to be with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ 1194.

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38 Texas Department of Public Safety

Aguilar-Cano is reportedly 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.