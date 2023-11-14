Watch CBS News
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar out of Wilmer

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

WILMER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy out of Wilmer.

Ian Aguilar
Ian Aguilar, 10 Texas Department of Public Safety

Ian Aguilar is described as 4-feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 20th block of Oakdale Street.

Police believe Ian to be with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ 1194. 

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38
Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38 Texas Department of Public Safety

Aguilar-Cano is reportedly 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.  

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 9:18 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.