Mild, windy Friday with clouds but warm weekend ahead

NORTH TEXAS — It's a great day for a hat and you will want to hold on to it when you step outside.

All day we have sustained southerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible around midday!

Winds already started to pick up overnight, giving us a milder morning with temperatures near 60. They will continue to boost temperatures this afternoon as highs reach into the upper 70s. Today won't be quite as sunny as yesterday, clouds will filter in from the west by mid-morning and stick with us right into the weekend.

Our Easter weekend is looking cloudy, breezy, and mild with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.

Heads up for Monday afternoon and evening, we are alerting you to the potential of strong to severe storms in North Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted the area for the threat of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. Please stay with us as we continue to refine the forecast.

If you plan to take part in some of the fun outdoor activities this weekend, keep in mind the pollen count is HIGH!

A cold front moves into the area early Tuesday morning ushering in cooler air and returning our highs to the 60s. Sunshine is back Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures begin to rebound.