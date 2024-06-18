Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals wife has early-onset Alzheimer's: reports

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin announced on Monday night that his wife of over 30 years is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Irvin, 58, made the announcement during the halftime of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at his new sports bar in The Colony, Playmaker88, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The NFL legend disclosed to diners during the bar's soft launch that his wife Sandy had been battling the illness for "five or six years." She can no longer walk or talk normally.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver and Cowboys Ring of Honor member said he hired a live-in care worker who is there for her all the time to help, but he won't consider putting her in a care facility.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. Last year, the FDA approved Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, used to slow the effects of the disease. A second drug, this one from Eli Lilly, is up for final approval from the FDA later this year.

Michael Irvin's legacy with the Dallas Cowboys

Irvin played his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, from 1988 to 1999. Over this period, he was known as one of the league's most dominant wide receivers. He accumulated impressive career statistics, including 750 receptions, 11,904 receiving yards, and 65 touchdowns, according to NFL.com.

He was a crucial part of the Cowboys' success in the 1990s, helping the team win three Super Bowl titles (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX). His performance in key games and his ability to make big plays in important moments solidified his reputation as a clutch performer.