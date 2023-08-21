Heavy metal donation: Metallica rocks AT&T Stadium, gifts $35K to Tarrant Area Food Bank

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Metallica fed fans' hunger for heavy metal this weekend at AT&T Stadium, then dropped a $35,000 donation at the Tarrant Area Food Bank before heading out of town on their tour bus.

"We want to thank Metallica for this $35,000 gift, their on-going support of the Tarrant Area and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come, especially during these summer months across our 13-county service area" said Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. "Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know this donation couldn't have come at a greater time."

The gift went through the band's foundation, All Within My Hands. The foundation also coordinated an afternoon of service from three local Metallica fan clubs who volunteered at the food bank distribution center.

Metallica's M72 World Tour features a split of tracks from their 2023 album 72 Seasons as well as some of their greatest hits like: Creeping Death, Kill 'Em All and Master of Puppets.

The band is headed west for their next show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.