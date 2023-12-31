Eddie Bernice Johnson remembered as more than a political icon

Congress members remember Eddie Bernice Johnson as more than just a political icon

NORTH TEXAS - Tributes to Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson have been pouring in from across Texas and the entire nation remembering the woman who was known as EBJ who broke down barriers during her more than 50 years of service.

"Well, EBJ, as we call her, was the definition of a trailblazer. She was so many firsts," said Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32).

Eddie Bernice Johnson knocked down so many doors during her decades-long career. But those who knew her best remember her for how hard she worked for the people of Texas.

"When it comes down to someone who had a pure heart that was looking out for the people that would not sleep because she was caring for this district, That's Eddie Bernice Johnson," said Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30).

Johnson passed the torch to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, endorsing her to take over her seat in 2021. Rep. Crockett remembers the late-night phone calls she often had with EBJ.

"I think it was in those moments that our real bond was created because she could see that I could care less for a title, we just shared this love for bettering our communities," said Rep. Crockett.

Congressman Allred remembers EBJ for the impact she made on North Texas.

"Her leadership was a quiet kind of leadership, the kind that led by example. And I think her fingerprints are all over the city of Dallas or all over our region. And most folks might not even know it," said Rep. Allred.

Allred says her work on transportation, infrastructure, and science and technology will be felt here in North Texas for years to come.

"She's been responsible for so much of the infrastructure that has allowed us to really deal with the growth that we're experiencing now from a transportation perspective," said Rep. Allred. "But I think the thing that most folks don't know about her is how much she's worked in the technology and science space to bring down federal research dollars to North Texas."

Rep. Crockett says she'll always remember EBJ for her advocacy for women and the LGBTQ community.

"I need people to know that 52 years ago, Eddie Bernice Johnson was on the front lines of these fights and always pushing forward for the civil rights, and the civil freedoms of all people."