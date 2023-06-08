MedStar offering free class teaching CPR, Narcan administration

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – MedStar is offering a free training class on how to perform CPR, stop excessive bleeding and Narcan administration.

The class takes place June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MedStar Fort Worth headquarters at 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

MedStar says crews responded to 1,659 cardiac arrest calls in the last year and only 603, or 36% of the patients received bystander CPR.

In the last year, MedStar also responded to 873 patients suffering a potential overdose. Now, Narcan is available over the counter. Do you know how to get it and administer it?

Major bleeding can lead to death in a matter of minutes. MedStar will explain how to stop the bleed and save a life.

Find more information about the class here.