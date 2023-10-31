Here are some tips to ensure a safe Halloween for all

Here are some trick-or-treating safety tips

Here are some trick-or-treating safety tips

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's that time!

Halloween is here and to help ensure children and adults stay safe, MedStar offers the following tips for all who will be celebrating.

For trick-or-treaters:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child's vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Be sure to choose a costume that won't cause safety hazards.

All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.

If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks.

Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops.

Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

For adults and drivers:

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

If your older children are going alone, plan an acceptable route.

Agree on a specific time children should return home.

Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home and take care to avoid any food allergies.

We can't forget our furry friends!

Experts say to not take your pets trick-or-treating with you. Halloween decorations can spook them and cause them to run off.

It's also important to make sure your pet's costume is safe. They may look adorable in their costumes, but make sure their movement isn't constricted. And of course, always keep candy out of reach.

Temperatures are going to dip into the 40s, so also make sure you layer up before heading out to trick-or-treat.