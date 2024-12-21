McKinney police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run of teen pedestrian

McKINNEY – Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan involved in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a 14-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, according to McKinney police.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward following the accident, which occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive.

The teen boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle may have front-end and passenger-side mirror damage.

"This is a devastating tragedy for the family and our community," said Joe Ellenburg, chief of the McKinney Police Department. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and remain committed to finding the individual responsible for this terrible incident."

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is continuing, authorities said.

"Officers are actively investigating and seeking information to locate the suspect vehicle and driver," McKinney police said in a news release.

"... We remind all drivers of the legal and moral obligation to stop and remain at the scene of an accident. Fleeing the scene is a serious crime with severe consequences."

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the McKinney Crime Tip Line at (972) 547-3480 or Crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.