McKinney H-E-B slated to open July 19

H-E-B has competition in North Texas, but also has lower prices

H-E-B has competition in North Texas, but also has lower prices

H-E-B has competition in North Texas, but also has lower prices

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The latest H-E-B grocery store has an opening date.

The H-E-B in McKinney is slated to open on July 19 at 6 a.m. It will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H-E-B Partners and local officials, including McKinney Mayor George Fuller, broke ground on the store March 3, 2022.

The 118,000 sq. ft. store is located on the corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.

The exterior design of the store has a modern, distinctive character, designed to integrate into the McKinney community, according to H-E-B. The property also has a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a natural buffer and privacy.

The store features a large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store, a fuel station with car wash, Pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ.

Late last month, the popular Texas grocer opened an eCommerce fulfillment center next to the Plano location to help support curbside and home delivery orders for Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen stores.