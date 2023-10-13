Mattress Mack goes all-in on Houston winning the World Series: "Of course I'm picking the Astros"

HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Time to place your bets!

The Texas Rangers are set to face the Houston Astros Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in the first game of the American League Championship Series.

Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has placed a $7.5 million bet on the Astros winning the 2023 World Series and could end up with $75 million. The odds of the Astros winning and heading to the World Series is +220.

"My gut and wallet tell me it's gonna be a great series," McIngvale said. "But of course, I'm picking the Astros."

A former Dallas resident, McIngvale said he actually used to be a Rangers fan.

"It's a great Texas rivalry," he said. "It couldn't be better for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and for Houston."

McIngvale, who owns Furniture Gallery in Houston, says if the Astros win the World Series this year, all mattress purchases of at least $3,000 will be free.

If the Rangers win, McIngvale says he will buy Brooke Katz and Keith Russell two Dallas Mavericks tickets or two Dallas Cowboys tickets. But if the Astros win, Brooke and Keith owe McIngvale two Houston Texans tickets or two Houston Rockets tickets.

In January, McIngvale placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship. The Horned Frogs lost.

He also bet $2 million in cash for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the NFC Divisional game in January. The Cowboys lost.