Rangers face Astros in Game 1 Sunday

By Bill Jones

/ CBS Texas

Rookie of the Year Josh Jung on what may be next in the ALCS
TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For the first time ever, two teams from the same state will square off in the American League Championship Series. The Lone Star Series. 

The Rangers versus the Houston Astros starts Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Rangers swept the Orioles Tuesday night and Wednesday night in Minneapolis, the Astros punched their ticket to the ALCS as Flower Mound's Ryan Pressly struck out Max Kepler for the final out in a 3-2 Houston win over the Minnesota Twins. 

The Astros take their Division Series 3 games to one and Houston is headed to the American League Championship Series for the seventh straight season.

We anticipated this would be the matchup during Tuesday night's champagne celebration in Arlington.

So, here's the schedule for the Lone Star Series, Silver Boot Series, I-45 Series, or whatever you want to call it.

Game one is Sunday night in Houston. Game two in Houston, and then the series will shift up I-45 to Globe Life Field for game three on Wednesday, game four on Thursday, and game five if needed, next Friday.

The Astros have had the Rangers number the last several years. 

Bill Jones
First published on October 11, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

