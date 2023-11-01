Watch CBS News
Local News

Mariah Carey 'defrosts,' officially welcoming the holiday season

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Mariah Carey officially welcomes the holiday season
Mariah Carey officially welcomes the holiday season 01:37

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's time! At least, that's according to Mariah Carey. 

On midnight Nov. 1, the singer posted a video to social media showing her defrosting and ready for Christmas time.

Although we still have Thanksgiving to get through, the unofficial Queen of Christmas says we can start decking the halls the day after Halloween, Nov. 1.

Despite Carey declaring the Christmas season has begun, it opens up the debate once again – when is it time to put up the lights and Christmas Tree?

According to Country Living, traditionally, people should put up their trees and decor the first day of Advent, which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 7:42 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.