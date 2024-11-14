Mariah Carey-themed Christmas pop-up bar opening in Dallas just in time for the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Opening Friday just in time for the weekend, Dallas is getting a festive, one-of-a-kind experience: a Mariah Carey-themed holiday pop-up bar at the Virgin Hotel.

Complete with signature drinks, elaborate décor, and a touch of holiday magic inspired by the "Queen of Christmas" herself, this immersive holiday spot is sure to bring plenty of cheer.

The Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar will allow fans to snap photos with a life-sized image of Carey, dance to her iconic songs, and enjoy a full holiday experience. The pop-up also features "Black Irish," Mariah Carey's very own Irish cream liqueur.

Organizers say the pop-up has something for every Carey fan.

"We have a big lyric wall with 'All I Want for Christmas' lyrics, and this huge gift box like the one in the music video, perfect for recreating your own Christmas card," Berry said. "It's packed with fun moments that we think people will take to, and enjoy posting it online."

The event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" hit song, and organizers say they've transformed the Virgin Hotel into a winter wonderland for guests.

But don't wait too long—tickets are selling quickly, and the pop-up will only be in Dallas through December.