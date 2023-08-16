Man stabbed to death on Lower Greenville, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Lower Greenville Wednesday morning.

It happened August 16 shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Greenville Avenue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died. His identity hasn't been released, nor have police given additional details about a potential suspect or motive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Travis French at 214.671.3650 or travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.