Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed to death on Lower Greenville, police say

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 16
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 16 03:08

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Lower Greenville Wednesday morning. 

It happened August 16 shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Greenville Avenue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died. His identity hasn't been released, nor have police given additional details about a potential suspect or motive.  

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Travis French at 214.671.3650 or travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.