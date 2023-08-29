Man seen prowling around Everman home arrested after brief chase

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man who has allegedly been seen prowling around a home in Everman has been arrested after a brief chase with police.

Police say they began an investigation into the man, whose name hasn't been released, on Aug. 24.

The man was reportedly prowling around a residence in the Chambers Creek neighborhood on multiple occasions. A woman lived alone in the residence.

Some of the instances of the man prowling were caught on a neighbor's security surveillance system. At one point, a neighbor saw the man in the backyard of the house, looking into the windows and doors.

The neighbor came outside with a handgun and flashlight, causing the man to flee.

Police say the dog of the resident was found dead in the backyard under suspicious circumstances. It is not clear if the instances are related, but police are investigating.

On Aug. 28, the man was seen back at the residence. Police were dispatched to the home and attempted to stop the man in his vehicle, but he fled.

Police say a pursuit ensued for a short time before the man got out of the vehicle and ran from police.

The man has been arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He is believed to be the suspect in the prowler offenses, but police are still investigating.