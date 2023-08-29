Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 29 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Idalia. Authorities have a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting of a faculty member on the University Of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. The three Marines killed during a military exercise in Australia were Corporal Spencer Collart, Major Tobin Lewis and Captain Eleanor Lebeau. The City of Dallas wants to share its goals for the coming years and wants your opinion on what to prioritize for the growing city at tonight’s open house. The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold an open house tonight for the public to learn about the potential high-speed rail system linking Fort Worth, Dallas and Arlington. Students will return to class today now that the air conditioning system is working at Plano West Senior High School.