Man killed in apparant home burglary, suspects wanted police say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man was killed during an apparent home burglary Monday, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of College Ave. for a shooting. There, officers found an adult male victim in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.  

Detectives said multiple suspects broke in, apparently attempting to steal from the home, according to the report, and one or more of the suspects fatally shot the victim.

FWPD said the suspects fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle.  

No further information is currently available and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

