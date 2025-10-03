Man killed in suspected bear attack at Arkansas campsite had sent photos of bear to family, sheriff says

A man found dead several yards outside an Arkansas campsite had sent pictures of a bear to his family Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office was called on Thursday from the man's son. He told law enforcement his father – a 60-year-old man from Missouri – was camping at Sam's Throne near the town of Mt. Judea and hadn't checked in with his family in several days. A deputy sheriff went to the campsite and found the man's truck and campsite.

"The campsite had been disturbed and there was evidence of a struggle and injury. There were also drag marks leading from the campground into the woods," the statement said.

The man was found several yards outside the campsite, and his body had extensive injuries consistent with those expected from a large carnivore attack. The name of the victim has not been released.

"We know without a doubt that a bear was in camp with our victim and the injuries absolutely are consistent with a bear attack. This is a highly unusual case," Wheeler said.

The sheriff said his office was working with multiple law enforcement agencies, dogs and hunters in an effort to locate the bear, which appears to be a young male from the photos. He asked residents to keep an eye out because once bears behave in a predatory manner, it tends to continue.

But the sheriff cautioned, it is "very early in the investigation," and he doesn't want it to become "open season" on any bear that someone may see.

The Sam's Throne campsite has been closed until further notice.

A 72-year-old Arkansas man died in September after being attacked by a bear in Franklin County, the second death in less than a month. Bear attacks in Arkansas are rare, with the Encyclopedia of Arkansas reporting the last bear attack in the state being in 2006 and the last fatality from a bear attack in 1892.

Fatal bear attacks in the United States are rare, with fewer than 60 people being killed from 1900-2009 in North America. The National Park Service recommends staying calm when encountering a bear and moving away in the same direction from arrival – and never approach a bear.